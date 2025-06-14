Sheriff Issues Death Threat to Americans: “We Will Kill You”

It’s no secret that the Trump administration is hoping to spill American blood. One sheriff has flat out announced as such.
The psychotic Trump administration has been trying to dial up the temperature of an already tense situation in the US. In the wake of the ICE raids designed to kidnap, disappear, and enslave people for the crime of not looking white, protests, dubbed the “No Kings” protest, have erupted on the streets. This in a bid to tell the Trump administration that American’s have finally had enough of this bullshit. So, they came out in droves to express their displeasure to the garbage the Trump administration has been up to and say that civil rights actually meant something in their country still.
Trump, however, was more interested in trying to stir up trouble. In response to the peaceful demonstrations consisting of line dancing on the streets as well as people selling hamburgers, Trump has send in the military to crack down on American’s right to peaceful demonstration and their free speech. Initial reports pegged the number at 1,000 National Guard troops. The Trump administration argued that they were going to arrest them all. California governor, Gavin Newsom, responded by actively daring the Trump administration to arrest him.
Shortly after that, Trump sent in the Marines as well as an additional 2,000 National Guard troops. This seemingly in a bid to try and cause a situation that would allow the Trump administration to declare martial law. Trump also tried to argue that the line dancing demonstrators represented an armed rebellion, falsely claiming the whole situation was a massive riot.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, said during a press conference that the military was not leaving until California was “liberated” from their democratically elected state officials. This was seen as a clear signal that the intention was to override the will of the people of California and install a far right government to further crack down on dissent in that state. In response, a Democrat senator who was on official duties tried to ask her a question. In response, he was tackled to the ground, put in handcuffs, and forcibly removed from the conference for the crime of calmly asking a question. Noem said that questioning her was “inappropriate”.
Newsom, for his part, issued a legal challenge against the military takeover of his state, arguing that the Trump administration should only be sending in troops with the state’s permission – something that Newsom never got. Trump’s lawyers argued that the line dancing protesters were an “armed rebellion” and that the move to send in the military to crack down on American’s was justified. In response, a judge slapped the Trump administrations argument down, pointing out that line dancing does not even come close to the level of an armed rebellion. There is, of course, also word that Trump appointed judges at the 9th circuit are working on reversing that restraining order in order to ensure that the military takeover of California can proceed uninterrupted by that pesky thing called “the rule of law”.
Of course, the “No Kings” protest is spreading across the country and even into other countries around the world. More and more people are planning a nation-wide protest against the fascist regime that has hijacked their nation. Police officials sympathetic to the fascist government, however, are now going to the extreme of sending death threats to Americans. From WJNO:
Brevard County, FL – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey sparked backlash for threatening lethal force against protesters after warning that violent protesters who block traffic or threaten deputies may be killed if they escalate demonstrations.
At a press briefing Thursday, Ivey, flanked by law enforcement and attended by state leaders, said anyone obstructing motorists can expect to be “run over and dragged” off roadways.
He added that those who spit at deputies could end up injured in hospital before facing charges, and that anyone allegedly throwing bricks or pointing firearms at officers would be “graveyard dead” and their families informed where to retrieve their remains.
Video of him making his death threat during a press conference was also posted. The following is a provided quote of those comments:
“If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We’re not gonna play.”
(emphasis mine)
So, they are really not even hiding their psychotic evil intent here. They are openly announcing it to the world that they are gearing up to murder fellow American’s. In a normal world, this sick fuck would be resigning by the end of the day, but we live in insane times and this sort of thing is something that he was expecting to get actively praised for. What the actual fuck is wrong with you???
This is why this tension is worrying me a lot. With certain officers adopting a “kill them all” approach, I worry that I’ll be waking up tomorrow to see articles talking about how police opened fire into a crowd of American’s as innocent lives get slaughtered by the most seriously deranged sicko’s in uniform. This is so seriously messed up right now.